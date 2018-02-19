AbbVie Presents New Positive Late-Breaking Data from Two Phase 3 Psoriasis Trials of Risankizumab at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
Published: Feb 19, 2018
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, today presented new positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 replicate clinical trials that evaluated the safety and efficacy of risankizumab (150 mg) compared to placebo or ustekinumab (45 or 90 mg, based on patient weight). These results were featured during the "Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials" session at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego.
Risankizumab is an investigational interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.1 Risankizumab is not approved by regulatory authorities and its safety and efficacy have not been established.
In October of 2017, AbbVie announced positive top-line results from these two pivotal trials, an evaluation of the primary and ranked secondary endpoints, including the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90 and PASI 100) at 16 weeks and one year and clear or almost clear skin (sPGA 0/1) at 16 weeks. The press release is available here. Risankizumab is part of a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, with AbbVie leading future development and commercialization of risankizumab globally.
In today's presentation, additional ranked secondary endpoints showed significantly higher rates of skin clearance at week 16 and at one year of treatment, compared with ustekinumab, as measured by static Physician Global Assessment (sPGA 0).1 The skin clearance rates (sPGA 0) presented today are consistent with the previously reported PASI 100 rates at one year.1
In addition, through one year of treatment, significantly more patients receiving risankizumab self-reported a Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) score of 0 or 1 compared with ustekinumab.1 DLQI is a measure of a patient's health-related quality of life, ranging from 0 to 30, with lower scores indicating the disease has less impact on life quality.3
"Not only do these data show significant rates of clear skin, but because we know the burden of psoriasis extends beyond the skin, we are encouraged by the patient-reported improvement in quality of life after one year of treatment," said Kenneth B. Gordon, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Dermatology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, dermatologist at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital and principal investigator of the ultIMMa-1 study. "Given the significant impact of psoriasis, it is important to continue to investigate additional treatment options."
Evaluation of Clear Skin (sPGA 0) at 16 Weeks and One Year
ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 sPGA 0 Results at Week 16 and One Year* -------------------------------------------------------------- ultIMMa-1 ultIMMa-2 --------- --------- Risankizumab Ustekinumab Risankizumab Ustekinumab 150 mg 45/90 mg 150 mg 45/90 mg (n=304) (n=100) (n=294) (n=99) ------ ------ ------ ----- sPGA 0 at Week 16* 37% 14% 51% 25% ----------------- --- --- --- --- sPGA 0 at Week 52* 58% 21% 60% 30% ----------------- --- --- --- ---
*P<0.001. Not all secondary endpoints for the trials are shown.
Evaluation of Clear or Almost Clear Skin (sPGA 0/1) at One Year
ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 sPGA 0/1 Results at One Year* ----------------------------------------------------- ultIMMa-1 ultIMMa-2 --------- --------- Risankizumab Ustekinumab Risankizumab Ustekinumab 150 mg 45/90 mg 150 mg 45/90 mg (n=304) (n=100) (n=294) (n=99) ------ ------ ------ ----- sPGA 0/1 at Week 52* 86% 54% 83% 55% ---------------- --- --- --- ---
*P <0.001. Not all secondary endpoints for the trials are shown.
Evaluation of Quality of Life (DLQI) at 16 Weeks and One Year
ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 DLQI 0/1 Results at Week 16 and One Year* ----------------------------------------------------------------- ultIMMa-1 ultIMMa-2 --------- --------- Risankizumab Ustekinumab Risankizumab Ustekinumab 150 mg 45/90 mg 150 mg 45/90 mg (n=304) (n=100) (n=294) (n=99) ------ ------ ------ ----- DLQI 0/1 at Week 16* 66% 43% 67% 47% ---------------- --- --- --- --- DLQI 0/1 at Week 52* 75% 47% 71% 44% ---------------- --- --- --- ---
*P <0.001. Not all secondary endpoints for the trials are shown.
In both the ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 trials, the most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events in the risankizumab arms were upper respiratory tract infection.4 In ultIMMa-1, one patient receiving risankizumab presented with latent tuberculosis and was treated with rifampicin.1 Safety findings were previously reported here.
"AbbVie's enduring commitment to dermatology is grounded in more than 20 years of expertise in immunology," said Marek Honczarenko, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, immunology development, AbbVie. "Risankizumab treatment resulted in significant rates of complete skin clearance which further supports its potential to be an important treatment option. We look forward to submitting our regulatory application for risankizumab in moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis the first half of this year."
About the Phase 3 ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 studies1
About Risankizumab
Risankizumab is not approved by regulatory authorities. Safety and efficacy have not been established.
About AbbVie
Forward-Looking Statements
1 Gordon K, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab: Results from Two Double-Blind, Placebo- and Ustekinumab-Controlled, Phase 3 Trials in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis. American Academy of Dermatology. February 2018.
