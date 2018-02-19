AbbVie Presents New Phase 2b Data on Upadacitinib in Atopic Dermatitis
Published: Feb 19, 2018
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, today presented new positive results from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study evaluating upadacitinib, an investigational, once-daily oral JAK1-selective inhibitor, in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. These results were featured during the "Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Trials" session at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in San Diego. Upadacitinib is not approved by regulatory authorities and its safety and efficacy have not been established.
In September of 2017, AbbVie announced positive top-line results from this Phase 2b study, including an evaluation of the primary endpoint - mean percent change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) at week 16 versus placebo.1 The press release is available here.
In today's presentation, across all doses (30/15/7.5 mg once-daily), additional exploratory results showed significant reduction of select symptoms of atopic dermatitis in upadacitinib patients, including reduction in itch (pruritus) at week 1 and improvement in the extent and severity of skin lesions at week 2.1
"Patients living with atopic dermatitis are seeking relief from the intense itching and skin lesions - which can have a profound impact," said Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology and Immunology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center and lead study investigator. "For this patient population, given the severity of their disease and available targeted therapies, additional options are needed."
Evaluation of Signs and Severity (Eczema Area and Severity Index)
Mean Percentage Change from Baseline in EASI Score*** ---------------------------------------------------- Dose Week 2 Week 16 (Primary Endpoint) ---- ------ -------------------------- 30 mg (n=42) 59%* 74%* ----------- --- --- 15 mg (n=42) 56%* 62%* ----------- --- --- 7.5 mg (n=42) 39%* 39%** ------------ --- ---- Placebo (n=39) 9% (n=37) 23% ------------- -------- ---
*P<0.001, **P<0.05 ***Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score is a tool used to measure the extent (area) and severity of atopic eczema.
Evaluation of Reduction in Itch (Pruritus)
Mean Percent Change from Baseline in Pruritus (Itch) Numerical Rating Scale***** -------------------------------------------------------------- Dose Week 1 Week 2 Week 16 ---- ------ ------ ------- 30 mg (n=42) 36%* 58%* 69%* ------- --- --- --- 15 mg (n=37) 28%* 46%* 48%* ------- --- --- --- 7.5 mg (n=40) 19%*(n=39) 29%* (n=39) 40%**** ------- --------- ---------- ------ Placebo (n=37) -1% -2% 10% ------- --- --- ---
*P<0.001, ****P<0.01 *****Itch will be rated from 0 (no itch) to 10 (worst imaginable itch).
The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infection, atopic dermatitis worsening and acne.1 Serious adverse events across treatment groups occurred in 0/1/2 patients in the 30/15/7.5 mg groups compared to 1 patient on placebo.1 No herpes zoster, malignancies, deaths or cases of pulmonary embolism (PE) or deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurred in the first 16 weeks of this Phase 2b study.1
"This study showed that upadacitinib significantly reduced itch and improved skin lesions supporting its potential to be a meaningful treatment option for patients," said Marek Honczarenko, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, immunology development, AbbVie. "We strive to make a remarkable impact on patients' lives and we look forward to advancing this development program into registration-enabling studies this year."
About Atopic Dermatitis
About the Phase 2b Upadacitinib Study1
About Upadacitinib
In January 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for upadacitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines with preliminary clinical evidence that indicate that the investigational treatment may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints.12
Upadacitinib is an investigational oral agent and is not approved by regulatory authorities. Safety and efficacy have not been established.
About AbbVie
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
