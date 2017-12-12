AbbVie, Genentech's Venclexta Plus Rituxan Crushes Chemo in Rituxan CLL Study
Published: Dec 12, 2017
|
AbbVie Announces Phase 3 Study of VENCLEXTA™/ VENCLYXTO™ (venetoclax) in Combination with Rituxan® (rituximab) Meets its Primary Endpoint
|[12-December-2017]
|
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research and development based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the first presentation of efficacy and safety results from MURANO, an international, multicenter, open-label, randomized Phase 3 study of VENCLEXTA™/VENCLYXTO™ (venetoclax) in combination with Rituxan® (rituximab) compared with bendamustine in combination with Rituxan in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Investigator-assessed results showed that patients with R/R CLL achieved significantly prolonged median progression-free survival (PFS) with VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with Rituxan [median PFS, not reached], compared with bendamustine in combination with Rituxan [median PFS, 17.0 months; hazard ratio, 0.17; 95% CI, 0.11-0.25; P<0.0001].1 Twenty-four month PFS estimates were 84.9 percent and 36.3 percent, respectively.1 Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed PFS showed similar results.1 Additionally, consistent improvement in PFS was observed across the patient subgroups assessed in the trial, including patients with 17p deletion [hazard ratio 0.14; 95% CI, 0.06-0.33].1 VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.
At the time of the interim analysis, safety data were consistent with the known safety profiles of the medicines.1
"The data from the MURANO trial represents the next evolution in a potential treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory CLL, an indication for which we received Breakthrough Therapy Designation," said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research and development, and chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "We are proud to present these findings at the ASH annual meeting and are working closely with regulatory authorities to bring this combination therapy to appropriate patients as soon as possible."
The data also serves as the Phase 3 confirmatory study requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when VENCLEXTA was granted accelerated approval on April 11, 2016.2 Health authority regulatory submissions of VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with Rituxan are underway.
"This primary analysis of the MURANO trial showed a significant improvement in PFS with VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO and Rituxan versus bendamustine and Rituxan, with consistent results in all patient subsets assessed," said John Seymour, M.D., Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre & Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia and lead investigator of the MURANO trial. "Based on the efficacy and safety results of this trial, the VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO and Rituxan combination has the potential to offer a new chemotherapy-free regimen for patients with relapsed/refractory CLL. We continue to monitor safety and efficacy in trial patients to gain further data and information."
Design and Results of Phase 3 Study Presented at ASH
For patients receiving VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with Rituxan, a 4-week or 5-week dose ramp-up of VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO from 20 to 400 mg daily was used to mitigate potential tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) risk.1 Beginning at week 6, intravenous (IV) Rituxan was given monthly for six 28-day cycles (375 mg/m2 first dose, then 500 mg/m2).1 Patients continued with VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO 400 mg for a maximum of two years or until disease progression, whichever was first.1 For patients receiving bendamustine in combination with Rituxan, patients were given bendamustine (70 mg/m2 IV) on days 1 and 2 of each of six 28-day cycles in combination with Rituxan using the same dosing schedule.1
The primary endpoint was investigator-assessed PFS, which was determined using standard International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) guidelines.3 Secondary endpoints included Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed PFS, as well as PFS in patients with 17p deletion, best overall response (defined as complete response [CR], complete response with incomplete marrow recovery [CRi], nodular partial response [nPR], or partial response [PR]), overall survival (OS), event-free survival, duration of response, time to next anti-CLL treatment, and percentage of patients achieving minimal residual disease (MRD)-negativity.3 As of May 8, 2017, median follow-up was 23.8 months (range, 0-37.4 months).1
Study Results:1
Endpoint* Investigator-Assessed Independent Review Committee --- Progression-Free Survival VR: 84.9% VR: 82.8%4 (24-month estimate) BR: 36.3% BR: 37.4%4 Median PFS VR: Not reached VR: Not reached4 BR: 17.0 months BR: 18.1 months4 HR (95% CI) HR=0.17 (0.11-0.25) HR=0.19 (0.13- 0.28) P-value P <0.0001 P <0.0001 Overall Response VR: 93.3% (181/194) VR: 92.3% (179/194) (CR, CRi, PR, nPR) BR: 67.7% (132/195) BR: 72.3% (141/195) Difference (95% CI) 25.6% (17.9-33.3) 20.0% (12.4-27.6) Complete Response VR: 26.8% (52/194) VR: 8.2% (16/194) (CR/CRi) BR: 8.2% (16/195) BR: 3.6% (7/195) Difference (95% CI) 18.6% 4.7% (-0.3, 9.6) P-value P=NS Partial Response VR: 66.5% (129/194) VR: 84.0% (163/194) (PR/nPR) BR: 59.5% (116/195) BR: 68.7% (134/195) --- Overall Survival (OS) Events VR 7.7% (15/194)4 BR 13.8% (27/195)4 HR (95% CI) HR =0.48 (0.25-0.90)4 Peripheral blood Minimal Residual Disease Negativity VR: 83.5% (162/194) BR: 23.1% (45/195) (MRD-)** Difference (95% CI) 60.4% (52.3-68.6) ------------------ ----------------
*Abbreviations: VR (VENCLYXTO/VENCLEXTA+ Rituxan); BR (bendamustine + Rituxan); NS (not significant) ** Best response at any timepoint; MRD negativity was defined as less than 1 CLL cell in 10,000 leukocytes
In the study, the adverse events (AEs) were consistent with the known safety profile of VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO and Rituxan. Grade 3-4 neutropenia was higher in the VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with Rituxan arm of the trial. 1 For patients taking VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with Rituxan and bendamustine in combination with Rituxan, there were 6 (3.1 percent) and 2 (1.1 percent) grade ≥3 TLS AEs reported in each arm, respectively.1 For VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with Rituxan versus bendamustine in combination with Rituxan, respectively, Richter transformation was confirmed in 6 and 5 patients, and AEs leading to death were seen in 10 (5.2 percent) versus 11 (5.9 percent) patients.1
Summary of Adverse Events (AEs):1
Adverse Events* Venetoclax in combination with Bendamustine in combination with rituximab (N= 194) rituximab (N=195) --- Number of AEs 335 255 ------------- --- --- Grade 3-4 AEs occurring in > 5 percent in either arm, n (%) Neutropenia Anemia 112 (57.7) 73 (38.8) Thrombocytopenia Febrile neutropenia 21 (10.8) 26 (13.8) Pneumonia Infusion-related reaction 11 (5.7) 19 (10.1) 7 (3.6) 18 (9.6) 10 (5.2) 15 (8.0) 3 (1.5) 10 (5.3) --- ------ ------- Serious AEs in > 2 patients in either arm, n (%) Pneumonia 16 (8.2) 15 (8.0) Influenza 3 (1.5) 2 (1.1) Sepsis 1 (0.5) 4 (2.1) Upper respiratory tract infection 3 (1.5) 2 (1.1) Lung infection 3 (1.5) 0 Sinusitis 2 (1.0) 1 (0.5) Appendicitis 2 (1.0) 0 Bronchitis 0 2 (1.1) Pharyngitis 0 2 (1.1) Respiratory tract infection 2 (1.0) 0 --- ------ --- Fatal AEs, n (%) 10 (5.2) 11 (5.9) --------------- ------- -------
*AE reporting period: up to 90 days after end of bendamustine and rituximab treatment (maximum six months); up to 28 days after end of venetoclax and rituximab treatment (maximum two years).
About VENCLEXTA™/VENCLYXTO™
VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research with venetoclax, which is currently being evaluated in clinical trials in several hematologic cancers.
VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is currently approved in 49 nations, including the U.S., and in the EU. AbbVie, in collaboration with Roche and Genentech, is currently working with regulatory agencies around the world to bring this medicine to eligible patients in need.
About VENCLYXTO™ (venetoclax) Tablets (EU)
Important VENCLYXTO (venetoclax) EU Safety Information
Special Warnings & Precautions for Use
Neutropenia (grade 3 or 4) has been reported and complete blood counts should be monitored throughout the treatment period.
Live vaccines should not be administered during treatment or thereafter until B-cell recovery.
Drug Interactions
Avoid concomitant use of P-gp and BCRP inhibitors at initiation and during the dose titration phase.
CYP3A4 inducers may decrease VENCLYXTO plasma concentrations.
Avoid co-administration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. These agents may decrease venetoclax plasma concentrations.
Co-administration of bile acid sequestrants with VENCLYXTO is not recommended as this may reduce the absorption of VENCLYXTO.
Adverse Reactions
The most frequently occurring adverse reactions (>=2%) were pneumonia, febrile neutropenia and TLS.
Discontinuations due to adverse reactions occurred in 9.1% of patients and dosage adjustments due to adverse reactions occurred in 11.8% of patients.
Specific Populations
Safety in patients with severe renal impairment or on dialysis has not been established, and a recommended dose has not been determined. VENCLYXTO should be administered to patients with severe renal impairment only if the benefit outweighs the risk. Monitor closely for signs of toxicity due to increased risk of TLS.
This is not a complete summary of all safety information. See VENCLYXTO full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu. Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.
About VENCLEXTA™ (venetoclax) tablets (US)
VENCLEXTA has been granted four Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the FDA including for the combination treatment of patients with untreated AML not eligible for standard induction chemotherapy. This designation is intended to expedite the development and review of therapies for serious or life-threatening conditions.10 In January 2016, AbbVie announced that the FDA granted priority review for the single agent NDA application for VENCLEXTA.
In November 2017, AbbVie and Genentech received the Prix Galien award for "Best Pharmaceutical Product" for VENCLEXTA.11
What is VENCLEXTA™ (venetoclax)?
VENCLEXTA was approved based on response rate. There is an ongoing study to find out how VENCLEXTA works over a longer period of time.
It is not known if VENCLEXTA is safe and effective in children.
Important VENCLEXTA™ (venetoclax) US Safety Information
What is the most important information I should know about VENCLEXTA?
Drink plenty of water when taking VENCLEXTA to help reduce your risk of getting TLS. Drink 6 to 8 glasses (about 56 ounces total) of water each day, starting 2 days before your first dose, on the day of your first dose of VENCLEXTA, and each time your dose is increased.
Who should not take VENCLEXTA?
What should I tell my doctor before taking VENCLEXTA?
What should I avoid while taking VENCLEXTA?
What are the possible side effects of VENCLEXTA?
The most common side effects of VENCLEXTA include low white blood cell count, diarrhea, nausea, low red blood cell count, upper respiratory tract infection, low platelet count, and feeling tired.
VENCLEXTA may cause fertility problems in males. This may affect your ability to father a child. Talk to your doctor if you have concerns about fertility.
These are not all the possible side effects of VENCLEXTA. Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.
The full U.S. prescribing information for VENCLEXTA can be found here. Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.
Patient Assistance
About AbbVie in Oncology
About AbbVie
Forward-Looking Statements
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
References 1 American Society of Hematology 59th Annual Meeting and Exposition; December 9-12, 2017; Atlanta, GA. (2017). LBA-2 Venetoclax Plus Rituximab Is Superior to Bendamustine Plus Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed/ Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia - Results from Pre-Planned Interim Analysis of the Randomized Phase 3 Murano Study. https://ash.confex.com/ash/2017/webprogram/Paper109076.html. Accessed November 2017. (2) Venclexta (venetoclax) [Package Insert]. North Chicago, Ill.: AbbVie Inc. (3) Clinicaltrials.gov. NCT02005471: A Study of Venetoclax in Combination With Rituximab Compared With Bendamustine in Combination With Rituximab in Participants With Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia 4 American Society of Hematology 2017 Annual Meeting and Exposition. MURANO Study Interim Analysis Results. Presentation. December 12, 2017. 5 Venclyxto (venetoclax) Summary of Product Characteristics. December 2016. 6 Clinicaltrials.gov. NCT01994837: A Phase 2 Study of ABT-199 in subjects with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML). Accessed October 2016. 7 Clinicaltrials.gov. NCT01794520: Study evaluating ABT-199 in subjects with relapsed or refractory Multiple Myeloma. Accessed October 2016. 8 Clinicaltrials.gov. NCT01328626: A Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of ABT-199 in subjects with relapsed or refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Accessed October 2016 9 Clinicaltrials.gov. NCT01889186: A study of the efficacy of ABT-199 in subjects with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia with the 17p deletion. Accessed October 2016. 10 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fact Sheet: Breakthrough Therapies. Available from: https://www.fda.gov/RegulatoryInformation/LawsEnforcedbyFDA/SignificantAmendmentstotheFDCAct/FDASIA/ucm329491.htm. Accessed November 2017 11 Galien Foundation. The Galien Foundation Honors Excellence in Scientific Innovation and Humanitarian Efforts at 2017 Prix Galien Awards Gala. Available from: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-honors-excellence- in-scientific-innovation-and-humanitarian-efforts-at-2017-prix-galien-awards-gala-300543930.html. Accessed November 2017.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-announces-phase-3-study-of-venclexta-venclyxto-venetoclax-in-combination-with-rituxan-rituximab-meets-its-primary-endpoint-300569874.html
SOURCE AbbVie
|
Company Codes: NYSE:ABBV