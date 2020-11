The first month of 2020 has already come and gone. Have you prepared your career goals for 2020? What about your long-term career plans? As you build your career strategy, one thing to keep in mind is how you want to be remembered. What do you want to be known for? Answer this question as you map out your goals. What steps would you need to take to get to this legacy? Let us know what you want to leave behind!

