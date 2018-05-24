Novo Nordisk Licenses Kidney Disease Drug from Epigen Biosciences

Novo Nordisk licensed an experimental chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) treatment in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million for San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences.

Novo Nordisk licensed the LPA1 receptor antagonist EPGN696 that has shown preclinical efficacy in rodent models of kidney disease by targeting fibrosis, inflammation and growth factor responses.

Epigen Chief Business Officer Satheesh B. Ravula said the company discovered EPGN696 and its LPA1 receptor antagonist portfolio due to support by the National Institutes of Health. In addition to CDK and DKD, Epigen said EPGN696 also has potential in other indications, presumably nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which Novo has developmental projects aimed at the disease.

"Entering into a collaboration with Novo Nordisk provides recognition of our core R&D capabilities and the opportunity to make a significant difference for patients living with serious chronic diseases, such as DKD," Ravula said in a statement.

Founded in 2010 Epigen Biosciences is focused on discovering therapies for unmet medical needs. In addition to its LPA1 receptor antagonist program, the company has several small molecule programs in preclinical development including an integrin inhibitor for DKD, as well as a Sigma1R ligand program for Alzheimer's disease, ALS, retinal diseases and Rett syndrome.

Marcus Schindler, head of global drug discovery at Novo Nordisk, said the company is excited about the collaboration with Epigen for developing a treatment for CKD and DKD.

“This is an innovative project strengthening our efforts within this strategically important area for Novo Nordisk. It holds potential to make a significant difference for people with these chronic diseases,” Schindler said in a statement.

Under terms of the agreement with Novo Nordisk, Epigen will receive upfront and milestone payments of up to $200 million. Additionally, Epigen will be eligible to receive tiered royalties and milestones based on potential worldwide sales of products that arise from the collaboration.

Novo Nordisk has made multiple deals to bolster its pipeline in recent weeks. In April the company tied up a sickle cell and beta-thalassemia program in a $400 million deal with Ohio-based EpiDestiny. The gene therapy recently finished Phase I testing for sickle cell disease. Phase I testing of EPI01, which is a combination of tetrahydrouridine and decitabine, in a small group of patients showed that EPI01 increased levels of fetal hemoglobin. The acquisition of the EpiDestiny product comes at a time when Novo Nordisk, known for its diabetes products, is looking to boost its hematology program. Last year Novo snagged approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Rebinyn, a hemophilia B treatment for adults and children.