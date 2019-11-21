Job Interview Checklist for Job Seekers

Are you going on a job interview soon? Use this thorough checklist to guide you through the interview preparation process and move you closer to successfully attaining the job you seek.

I have:

Thoroughly researched the organization I’m interviewing with, the industry, my interviewer and the job itself. (Learn more.)

Addressed all interview logistics such as parking, security procedures, office location, paperwork, attire and the type of interview that will be conducted. I have contacted the hiring manager’s assistant to confirm the interview time and confirmed the pronunciation of the interviewer’s name (if questionable).

Prepared and practiced for the interview without memorizing or over-rehearsing my answers. I’ve reviewed the questions I think I may be asked in the interview, as well as my planned responses to them.

Enlisted a friend or family member to conduct a mock interview with me.

Visualized myself going through the full interview experience and performing magnificently. I imagine myself confidently sailing through the interview.

Searched for a map/directions from an app, such as Google Maps, Waze or Apple Maps.

Taken a practice run to the location where I’m having the interview – or otherwise made sure I know exactly where it is and how long it takes to get there.

Gotten a good night’s sleep. Bathed or showered. Used soap and put on deodorant.

Avoid smoking beforehand so I don’t smell like smoke. Whether or not I smoke, I will brush my teeth, use mouthwash or have a breath mint before the interview.

Planned interview attire that is appropriate for the job, the company and the industry. I have prepared every element of the outfit, including shoes, jewelry, hose/socks, tie, accessories. Inspected each element carefully. I have ensured that my outfit is clean and neatly pressed. I’ve checked for spots and removed them. I’ve checked for rips or tears and sewn them or chosen another outfit. I’ve checked for runs in my hose. I’ve ensured that my shoes are clean and polished. I have a Plan B for attire if I come across any disasters.

Packed emergency-repair items I might need: small sewing kit, extra pair of pantyhose, spot-remover wipes, tissues, comb and brush, hairspray or gel, makeup for touchups, breath mints, an umbrella, extra copies of my resume in case I have more than one interviewer and my career portfolio.

I will:

Plan to arrive about 10 minutes early since late arrival for a job interview is never excusable. If I’m running late, I’ll phone the company.

Greet the receptionist or assistant with courtesy and respect and make a good first impression.

Not chew gum during the interview.

If presented with a job application, I will fill it out neatly, completely, and accurately.

Not rely on my application or resume to do the selling for me; I know I need to sell myself to the interviewer.

Greet the interviewer with a big smile and call him or her by his or her title (Ms., Mr., Dr.) and last name.

Shake hands firmly and avoid a limp or clammy handshake!

Wait until I am offered a chair before sitting. I will be aware of my body language and posture at all times; I will sit upright and look alert and interested at all times. I will avoid fidgeting or slouching.

Make eye contact with the interviewer(s).

Avoid using incorrect grammar, off-color language, slang, and pause words (such as “like,” “uh,” “you know,” and “um”).

Speak with a strong, forceful voice to project confidence.

Maintain a high confidence and energy level, and show enthusiasm, but avoid being overly aggressive or cocky.

Avoid acting as though I would take any job offered or am desperate for employment.

Refrain from saying anything negative about former colleagues, supervisors, or employers.

Never lie. I will answer questions truthfully, frankly, and succinctly and not over-answer them.

Stress my achievements and avoid offering any negative information about myself.

Avoid answering questions with a simple “yes” or “no;” instead, I will explain and give examples whenever possible.

Show off the research I have done on the company and industry when responding to questions.

Refrain from bringing up controversial topics or discussing personal issues or family problems.

Take a short pause before responding to a question to collect my thoughts if I need to, but avoid long pauses. Repeating the question aloud or asking for the question to be repeated to buy some time to think is OK.

Refrain from answering cell-phone calls during the interview; in fact, turn my cell phone off (or set to silent ring).

Postpone inquiring about salary, vacations, bonuses, retirement, or other benefits until after I’ve received an offer. I will be prepared for a question about salary requirements but will try to delay salary talk until I have an offer.

Ask intelligent questions about the job, company, or industry, knowing that if I don’t ask any questions, I’ll be indicating a lack of interest.

Close the interview by telling the interviewer(s) that I want the job and asking about the next step in the process. (Some experts even recommend closing the interview by asking for the job.)

Request business cards from each person I interviewed with – or at least ask the correct spelling of their first and last names. I’ll avoid making assumptions about simple names (was it Jon or John?); I’ll get the spelling.

Immediately write down notes after the interview concludes so I don’t forget crucial details.