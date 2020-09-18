Interest in LAVA’s Potential to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment Evident in $83 Million Series C

LAVA Therapeutics is now financially poised to advance their bispecific antibodies to engage Vγ9Vδ2 T cells in the fight against cancer thanks to an infusion of capital from an oversubscribed $83 million Series C financing.

“This financing provides meaningful capital to advance our bispecific gamma-delta T cell engager portfolio into multiple proof-of-concept clinical trials expected to start in 2021 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies,” said Stephen Hurly, chief executive officer of LAVA Therapeutics. “We believe our targeted approach, leveraging the unique features of gamma9-delta2 T cells with innovative bispecific antibodies, will deliver novel T cell-based therapies offering advantages over today’s oncology treatments.”

Gamma-delta T cells are the body’s natural surveillance of the immune system. These cells are a largely untapped opportunity in the cancer treatment field. While researchers have plugged away on T-cell engagers over the past 15 years, LAVA has differentiated themselves by their focus on activating the Vγ9Vδ2 T cells specifically. This unique approach sparked Johnson & Johnson’s attention, enticing them to strike a deal to work with LAVA earlier this year.

The successful round of financing attracted new investors Novo Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, Redmile Group, LLC, Ysios Capital and BB Pureos Bioventures. In addition, current investors Versant, Gilde Healthcare and MRL Ventures Fund, LLC participated significantly. Gilde and Versant had previously participated in a 2018 round of financing raising $18.8 million for LAVA.

As part of the investment transaction, Nanna Lüneborg, partner at Novo Ventures, Laia Crespo, Sanofi Ventures EU head of investments and Joël Jean-Mairet, managing partner and co-founder of Ysios, are taking seats on LAVA’s board of directors.

“LAVA’s bispecific antibody approach to targeting and engaging gamma-delta T cells has the potential to transform the treatment of a wide range of cancers,” said Lüneborg. “We are impressed by the preclinical data generated by LAVA to date, which validate the company’s platform and support their transition into a clinical-stage organization. The team is highly experienced in drug development, and I look forward to working with them.”

Crespo shared, “Gamma-delta T cells are an emerging field and an incredibly exciting area in oncology. Bispecific antibodies able to directly engage this type of cells offer the potential to significantly impact patients across the globe in these diseases with high morbidity and mortality.”

Thinking ahead, LAVA had already hired Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer to help make this move to the clinic a success. Winograd, a seasoned drug development expert with experience leading oncology and hematology programs, will be instrumental in the strategic direction of LAVA’s initiation to clinical operations.