Immuneering CEO Aims to Identify 90 Drug Programs Within Five Years

In drug development, assets are often aimed at a specific disease target or pathway, similar to a bullet fired from a gun. The idea of going after one precise target though, may not be the best solution for treating the totality of diseases, though. What may be more effective in the long run, is hitting a disease along multiple target lines. That’s the idea at Cambridge, Mass.-based Immuneering.

The company’s proprietary Disease Cancelling Technology is aimed at developing medicines that halt or reverse disease signals across multiple relevant genes. Ben Zeskind, chief executive officer of Immuneering, told BioSpace in an interview that the bullet metaphor, meaning a drug aimed at a specific target, was not always the best option for treating a disease, particularly one like cancer that could have multiple disease sources. Rather, Zeskind said the most effective drugs were more like noise-canceling headsets as opposed to being a bullet. This is where drug programs like Immuneering’s Disease Cancelling Technology can play an important role, Zeskind said.