Most employers expect to receive some kind of a thank you note, either by email or handwritten, after your job interview. Yet, according to this report by talent acquisition software company iCMS, only a quarter of entry-level job applicants even bother to send a post-interview thank you message. They also found that 63% of recruiters say they’re more inclined to offer the job to the person who sent a thank you note over the one who didn’t, even if the person who sent the note wanted a higher salary.

So, the thank you note is such a valuable step in the hiring process that most employers are actually willing to pay more for candidates who don’t ignore this common professional courtesy.

This is an important step in the hiring process, and one that shouldn’t be ignored. Here’s how to write the perfect post-interview thank you note to make the best impression and boost your chances of receiving the job offer:

Send personalized notes to each interviewer

If you interviewed with more than one person, send individual notes to each. Don’t cut corners and send the same thank you note to all interviewers -- this copy-and-paste approach risks coming across as sloppy or hurried. If you can’t be bothered to extend an authentic thank you to someone who may become a potential colleague or boss, they may be less likely to extend you an offer to join their team.

Keep it brief

A good post-interview thank you note is succinct and to the point. Even 3-5 sentences are sufficient. Remember, this isn’t a cover letter or a second job interview. Keep it short, upbeat, and professional but also be mindful of your potential employer’s time. And certainly, don’t use the thank you note to introduce new information to them about your background or qualifications.

Don’t restate your resume

Now that you’ve interviewed, you likely have a better idea of the company culture and therefore a stronger sense of how you’d fit in. So, it’s perfectly appropriate in the thank you note to reiterate a few of your strongest skills or attributes and how you see yourself making a positive, valuable contribution to the organization. However, it’s not a place to restate your resume and sell yourself all over again. Remember to keep it brief, and try to have a fresh take on your skills, rather than just referencing your resume or listing your qualifications.

Mention something interesting from your interview

Don’t spend more than one or two sentences on this, but mentioning something interesting that came up in the job interview or a topic that you and the interviewer really connected on always adds a nice personal touch and signals to the employer that you’re friendly, personable, and will likely make a great colleague.

Correct your mistakes

If you bombed a question in the interview, a thank you note could be the perfect place to right some of your mistakes and maybe even save a little face. Briefly reference how you’ve given more thought to a particular question or issue that you stumbled on in the interview, and provide substantive insights that would address any concerns the interviewer may have around your experience or qualifications in that area.

Get the subject line right

By optimizing your thank you email subject line, you’ll boost your chances that it won’t get lost or ignored, plus it’s just an added layer of professionalism that overall makes you come across capable and direct. A simple “thank you” followed by your name and even the job title to which you applied will make it easier for the interviewer to identify you right away.

Don’t be too informal

In short, open with “Dear So and So” and end with “Sincerely,” and take care not to be too informal in your tone or style throughout the thank you note. Don’t forget, this is still a professional interaction, and, no matter how well you hit it off in the interview, coming across as too informal or casual in your communications can reflect poorly on you and signal to the interviewer that you’re a bit inexperienced.

ZERO mistakes

Proofread, proofread, proofread! Just as you do with your resume and cover letter, you must ensure the post-interview thank you note is also free of grammar, spelling and formatting mistakes or any other errors. The thank you note is very likely the last communication you’ll have with a potential employer before they extend a job offer to you, so you don’t want that final impression to be full of errors.

Send right away

Post-interview thank you notes should be sent within 24 hours of your interview. While you probably don’t want to have an automatic message ready to send 2 minutes after you leave the interviewer’s office (that would just be weird), you also don’t want to wait days and days before you reach out. If, after sending the thank you note, you haven’t heard back from them in a week or two, you may also consider sending a final message checking on the status of your application and asking if you can provide them with any further information or materials. But, that’s it. One thank you note and one follow-up are typically the only messages you should send post-interview. Anything more can come across as badgering or even aggressive.

