How to Host a Productive Meeting

Meetings are, unfortunately, inevitable in the workplace. And while they can get a bad reputation, especially when you routinely sit in on hours-long sessions where nothing is accomplished, there is a way to make them short, sweet and productive.

For the sake of efficiency, there really is nothing like getting a group of people together to discuss something. Yes, some things can be hashed out over email, but big decisions or projects that require multiple teams or opinions often require a sit-down.

But how do you ensure the next meeting you put together is actually productive? We have a few tips.

Have a Clear Goal

First things first, why do you think you need to have a meeting? Asking yourself this question prior to sending a calendar invite can squash the impulse to have a meeting just to have one. Think about what you need to accomplish and have a clear, tactical goal for the meeting. Do you need to come to a decision about something? Is there a project plan that needs to be decided on? Are you seeking the opinion of other teams so you can move forward on a company initiative? Whatever it is, figure that out before you schedule anything.

Send an Agenda

And again, before you think about sending a calendar invite, brainstorm an agenda for the meeting. This helps you get your thoughts together so you can then plan how to best use the time you have. Include the goal that you set and then a rough outline of how you see the meeting time being used. It doesn’t need to be in five-minute intervals, but knowing you want to spend about half the time on one thing and the remainder on something else gives you time blocks to work with. It also gives your attendees an idea of what to expect so they can come prepared to share, discuss or present.

Invite the Right People

Having the people in the room that need to be there is key to a productive meeting. If you forget to invite someone that runs a major part of the project you’re working on, what’s the point of having the meeting? And on the flip side, you don’t want to waste someone’s valuable time by having them sit through a conversation they don’t need to be a part of. If you’re unclear about who needs to be invited, ask! Either talk to the person directly to see if they need to be included or discuss it with their manager who will have an idea of what member(s) of their team need to be involved.

Give Adequate Time

As you put the calendar invite together with your agenda and the necessary attendees, think about how long this will realistically take. Asking for one hour of people’s time to have it only last 30 minutes is fine as everyone will get their time back. But if you really need 45 minutes and you only schedule people for 15 then you’re just going to need another meeting on another day, therefore delaying the decision or discussion. Try your best to estimate how much time you need and then send the invite with clear start and end times.

Make Sure Everyone is Heard

Once you’re in the meeting, it’s important to roughly stick to your agenda and timeline. As you start the discussion ensure everyone in the room is heard. It’s easy for naturally outgoing people to share their thoughts and opinions, while someone who is quieter may feel intimidated. Which is just another reason to send an agenda — everyone can come prepared.

Without putting someone on the spot, encourage everyone to speak up and share their thoughts, opinions and feedback. And as the discussion progresses, make sure everyone’s opinion is considered and not scoffed or laughed at. Make the meeting a safe place to discuss the topic at hand.

Leave with Next Steps

With about five minutes left in your scheduled time, start to discuss next steps and delegate them to different people. If it’s a recurring meeting you can come back together and give updates on everyone’s progress. If it’s a one-off, give people tasks to complete by a certain deadline and decide how you want further communication to go. And before you leave the room, ensure you ask if anyone has any questions. Offer people an opportunity to clear up anything they may be confused about or need to clarify so they can walk away with a solid understanding of what’s going to happen next.

So, while meetings can feel all too common in the workplace, they don’t have to be something to dread. With these tips you can host your next meeting with confidence and hope the rest of your company follows suit.