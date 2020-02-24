How to Find Biotech Jobs in Your Area

Whether you’ve just graduated with a degree in bioengineering, are planning to relocate to another part of the country or simply want to move on to the next phase in your career, you need informational access to biotech jobs in specific areas. So, once you’ve determined where you want to reside, the next step is hunting for a premier job in your field in that location. It’s a process, but thanks to the internet, it’s no longer as tricky and cumbersome as it once was. There are actually plenty of places to look for openings, so let’s explore a few, shall we?

Use Online Job Boards

There are a plethora of online job boards and websites out there. Websites that pertain to the biotech industry in general, particularly ones that have plenty of career resources, also have job listings from various parts of the country. One good example of this is BioSpace’s Hotbed Regions. This page of the BioSpace website contains numerous job listings broken down by each main region of the country the company is located in. You simply need to click on the named region to see what opportunities are available.

You can also search some of the most popular and well-known ones, like Monster.com and Indeed, by location and category in order to find jobs to apply to in a specific area. Other sites, like Glassdoor, include a multitude of general information about certain companies, as well listing any job openings. All that you need to find prime opportunities on these boards is your location and a few keywords, such as the general position that you’re looking for and which industry segment you’re qualified to work in. It’s all at your fingertips!

Check with Alumni Networks and Career Services Departments

Alumni networks are another great way to find out about jobs in your specific area. Large universities tend to have plenty of alumni with strong ties to one another that have formed specific groups in select areas of the country. Start by checking with the alumni association run by the school you graduated from to see if they have any contacts in your location. You can also check online, since the alumni group might have a page on a social media site, like Facebook or LinkedIn. This is a strategic way to also get to know people before you’ve moved, as well as find out about any networking events if you’re already residing in that area. Additionally, the career services department of your school can help you find jobs, as they tend to have plenty of insider connections and updates about upcoming opportunities.

Sign Up for Industry Listservs

Also, your specific segment of the biotech industry might have a listserv that you can register and sign up for. These listservs are a great way for people in the field to communicate with one another, often through email or in an online chatroom or forum. Any news that pertains to the industry, including openings in various locations, may pop up there before it appears on general job boards and websites. This is a solid resource that can be utilized to gain a slight advantage over your competition. Plus, you’ll be able to network online with people in the area who might already work for your ideal company. In some cases, knowing them will give you a leg up when you apply.

Head Straight to Company Websites

This one is easy and straight to the point. If you already know the name of the company you’d like to work for, then keep an eye on their website. Many job openings will appear on their site first. So, it never hurts to bookmark those specific “openings” pages, and check them regularly. You may even be able to sign up for alerts when a new position is posted. Companies with a large presence in various parts of the country often have these pages searchable by location, making it easy for you to see what’s available in your area. Once something opens up, you can apply directly on the site, cutting out the middleman.

As you can see, there are a multitude of options at your disposal when searching for highly sought-after biotech positions in your local area. The key is simply staying connected.