What You Need to Know About Surrozen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, Surrozen focuses on developing drugs by leveraging insights into the Wnt signaling pathway. This pathway plays a critical role in stem cell maintenance, tissue regeneration and other significant development processes.

One of the company’s co-founders, Roel Nusse, the Virginia and Daniel K. Ludwig Professor of Cancer Research and professor of Developmental Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine, discovered the first Wnt protein in 1982. Another of the company’s co-founders, Chris Garcia, a professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology and Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine, advanced the understanding of the Wnt pathway in a way that helps Surrozen bypass many of the technical hurdles preventing drug development.

“Wnt proteins profoundly impact the formation of tissues and their repair after injury, representing an enormous opportunity for innovative drugs that can address organ degeneration and refractory healing conditions,” said Tim Kutzkey, Surrozen’s chief executive officer and managing partner of The Column Group, in a February statement.

The company was launched in February 2017.

Company Leadership

Tim Kutzkey – Chief Executive Officer. Kutzkey is a Managing Partner at The Column Group, Chairman at Nurix and serves on the Board of Directors for Carmot Therapeutics, Neurona Therapeutics and Kallyope.

Wen-Chen Yeh – Chief Scientific Officer and Board Director. Most recently, Yeh was a Scientific Executive Director at Amgen.

Yang Li – Senior Director and Head of Discovery Biology. Prior to joining Surrozen, Li was Scientific Director at Amgen.

K. Christopher Garcia – Co-Founder. Garcia is a professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology and Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Roeland Nusse – Co-Founder. Nusse is the Virginia and Daniel K. Ludwig Professor of Cancer Research and professor of Developmental Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine. Nusse is also the winner of the 2017 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for his work with Wnt signaling pathways.

Calvin Kuo – Co-Founder. Kuo is the Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor of Medicine and a Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology at Stanford University. He also leads the Cancer Biology Program at Stanford Cancer Center.

Claudia Janda – Co-Founder, Senior Scientist. Most recently, Janda was a Research Scientist and Postdoctoral Associate in Christopher Garcia’s laboratory. She earned her PhD in Molecular Biology from the Laboratory of Molecular Biology (MRC-LMB), and the University of Cambridge, UK.

Company Financing

Surrozen launched in February 2017 with a $33 million Series A financing led by The Column Group, a venture capital firm in San Francisco.

Pipeline

Wnt proteins bind to receptors of the Frizzled and LRP families on the cell surface. This sparks a signal that is relayed through several other cytoplasmic proteins to stabilize the transcription factor, beta-catenin. Accumulation and nuclear localization of beta-catenin causes the activation of Wnt target genes, which are involved in cell proliferation and maintenance of stem cell potency.

There are 19 Wnt ligands in humans that target 10 Frizzled receptors and a number of other co-receptors. Surruzon is expanding its knowledge and working to purify active, recombinant Wnt proteins in sufficient quantities and purities that can be used in a clinical setting.

Market Competition

Wnt signaling is associated with cancer, first identified as a proto-oncogene in a mouse model for breast cancer. It is also involved in embryonic development, meaning that misregulation of the Wnt signaling pathway could lead to tumor development. It also appears to be involved in type 2 diabetes, because Wnt signaling is involved in insulin sensitivity.

A number of companies have worked on compounds that affect the Wnt signaling pathway. They include Novartis’ LGK974, a Wnt antagonist in melanoma and breast cancer, and XAV939 for possible treatment of colorectal carcinomas, hepatocelulaur carcinomas and medulloblastoma. Genentech was investigating G007-LK in colorectal cancer and others.

What to Look For

In early development, the next news from Surrozen is likely to revolve around the selection of lead compounds. Wen-Chen Yeh, the company’s chief scientific officer, said in a February statement, “There is perhaps no field within human biology that has more exciting and untapped potential than Wnt signaling. Surrozen’s foundational technology has the potential to generate a broad pipeline of Wnt pathway agonists that elicit tissue regeneration for a diverse array of conditions with great medical need. Our vision includes gaining a comprehensive understanding of tissue-specific mechanisms guiding the repair process, including the timing of the response and other signals that may be involved.”

