Drum Roll, Please…Introducing The 2018 Life Sciences Hotbeds

Published: Jan 03, 2018 By

For over 30 years, BioSpace has championed the life sciences as the industry’s leading news and jobs website. The annual Hotbed Maps have guided professionals in their career paths all across the country and abroad.

This year, the Hotbed Maps highlight the growing pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries in the US and the companies that operate in them. Fan favorites like Biotech Bay (San Francisco) and Genetown (Cambridge, MA) are back, as well as newer Maps like BioIndiana and our 2017 Ideal Employers.

Check out all of the Maps for 2018 below and let your job search take flight!

 

2018 LIFE SCIENCES HOTBEDS
 
Biotech Bay
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Northern California
Elite Sponsors: AbbVie, Amgen, Dynavax, Gilead, Grifols, Merck, Pharmacyclics, LLC, Nektar Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Santen
Genetown
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Massachusetts
Elite Sponsors: AbbVie, AmgenBristol-Myers Squbb, Charles River Laboratories, Merck, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pharm Country
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania
Elite Sponsors: Merck, Regeneron
BioIndiana
Jobs | Video
Indiana
Elite Sponsors: Cook MedicalEndocyte, Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, Indiana University, Purdue University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Biotech Beach
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Southern California
Elite Sponsor: Amgen, Lilly Biotechnology Center, Retrophin
BioCapital
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C.
Elite Sponsors: AstraZeneca
 
 
 
 
 
 
BioMidwest
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan,
Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Wisconsin
Elite Sponsors: AbbVie
Bio NC
Jobs | News | Events | Video
North Carolina
Elite Sponsors: Alcami, QuintilesIMS (IQVIA)
 
 
 
 
 
 
BioForest
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington
Elite Sponsors: Gilead
NextGen Bio
Jobs | News | Events | Video
United States
 
 
 
 
 
 
Ideal Employer
Jobs | News | Events | Video
Ideal Employer
  
 
 
 

 

 

