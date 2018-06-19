CF Drugmaker Vertex More Than Doubles R&D Space in San Diego

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has substantially expanded the San Diego-based research and development facility that discovered its three breakthrough cystic fibrosis (CF) medicines. The new space includes 170,000 square feet of research space.

The expansion more than doubles the amount of space at the Vertex site. In 2015 the company announced its intentions to expand the space from 80,000 square feet to the new 170,000 square foot facility. With the expansion Vertex said it anticipates the addition of about 70 more employees at that site. In 2015 Vertex employed about 170 people at the San Diego facility.

David Altshuler, head of global research and the Vertex chief scientific officer, praised the work done in San Diego. He said researchers based at the site have “spent the last 20 years doing what was once thought impossible,” which is developing medications that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.

This team is a critical part of our global research effort, and the new site will allow us to continue investing in science to bring more transformative medicines to people with serious diseases,” Altshuler said in a statement.

The majority of the expanded San Diego space, about 70 percent is dedicated to state-of-the-art lab and research space. Part of that space includes a 4,000 square foot incubator suite for external collaboration.

Boston-based Vertex said that R&D space includes a 1,500 square foot learning lab for science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education programs. That portion of the facility expands on Vertex’s commitment to “inspire and equip the next generation of leaders in science.” In Boston the company opened the Thomas M. Menino Learning Lab. The lab is a 3,000-square-foot classroom and laboratory space that provide hands-on STEM opportunities to Boston Public School students. The company also offers internship programs to area high school students. Last year Vertex awarded its Vertex Science Leaders Scholarship to two Boston public school students. The scholarships are a full-ride that allows them to pursue an education in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) at any University of Massachusetts campus.

As the maker of cystic fibrosis treatments, Vertex is also committed to the education of patients and family members who hope to enter the science fields. Earlier this year Vertex doled out $400,000 in scholarship money as part of its “All in for CF” Scholarship program. This was the second year for the company’s scholarship program. The funds are provided to help CF patients and their immediate family members pursue two-year, four-year or graduate degrees.

The San Diego site is one of Vertex’s three global research hubs. Vertex said the expansion of the facility was completed in 18 months. Vertex has committed to a 16-year lease to fully occupy the site.