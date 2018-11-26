BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Nov. 26

In a short week leading up to Thanksgiving, several companies made leadership changes as they eye the coming year. We round up who made power moves this past week.

Brickell Biotech – As Boulder, Colo.-based Brickell moves its lead product candidate into late-stage trials, the company initiated a leadership change. Brickell tapped Robert Brown as its new chief executive officer beginning Jan. 1, 2019. Brown, an Eli Lily veteran, takes over the role of CEO from Reginald Hardy, a company co-founder. Hardy will remain on Brickell’s Board of Directors and will serve as special advisor to the CEO. Brown was tapped for his experience bringing drugs to market. At Eli Lilly, Brown was instrumental in bringing drugs like Taltz, Cialis and Cymbalta to market. At Lilly, Brown served as chief marketing officer. Additionally, he served as president and general manager of Lilly’s China affiliate, Lilly Suzhou JV.

Genevant Sciences – Genevant Sciences, which launched in April, named Bo Rode Hansen as president and CEO. Prior to joining Genevant earlier this year, Hansen served as global head of RNA Therapeutics at Roche, and as general manager of the Roche Innovation Center in Copenhagen. Before that, he was head of drug discovery and alliance management at Santaris Pharma A/S. he was brought to Roche when the Swiss pharma giant acquired Santaris in 2014.

In addition to Hansen, Genevant named Mark Kay as an independent member of its board of directors. Kay is a leading researcher in RNA therapeutics. He has been the Dennis Farrey Family Professor in Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine since 1998. He is the co-founder and board member and Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member of LogicBio Therapeutics. He is also a scientific co-founder and SAB member of Voyager Therapeutics.

Notogen, Inc. – Toronto-based Notogen, a regenerative therapeutics company, named Gary Margolis as its new CEO. Margolis most recently served as Managing Director, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of DRI Capital Inc. Prior to his tenure at DRI Capital, Margolis was a legal associate at Dewey Ballantine LLP in London, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York.

Alkahest, Inc. – Elizabeth Jeffords was named chief commercial and strategy officer at San Carlos, Calif.-based Alkahest. Jeffords joined Alkahest from Genentech and Roche Pharmaceuticals where she was most recently the vice president of Genentech’s U.S. ophthalmology portfolio and was directly responsible for sales and marketing of Lucentis. At Genentech, she previously served as head of U.S. strategic pricing and contracting management, as well as head of U.S. market analysis and strategy.

Isofol Medical AB – Sweden-based Isofol named Roger Tell as its chief scientific officer and head of clinical development. He has numerous management and advisory roles at companies such as Eli Lilly, Merck, AstraZeneca, Servier and Aprea Therapeutics. As CSO, Tell will be in charge of scientific research and technical operations at Isofol and will take a leading role in the development of Isofol's Phase III product candidate, arfolitixorin.