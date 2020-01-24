BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 24

CytoSeek – Carolyn Porter has been named chief executive officer of CytoSeek Ltd, a discovery-stage biotech company developing the next generation of cell therapies to treat cancer with its pioneering cell-membrane augmentation technology. Porter has held board positions in multiple biotech companies. Most recently, she was chief business officer of OxStem Ltd, a biotech developing therapies targeting stem cells. She has also held senior business development roles in companies like Novartis and Chiron.

PRISYM – Joseph Wilson was named vice president of medical device sales for Prisym ID. Wilson was most recently the director of enterprise solutions at Seagull Scientific where he was responsible for developing, implementing, and managing their “BarTender” solution. His previous roles include vice president of business development at Pragmatyxs and management roles at Loftware and Serena Software.

Avacta – U.K.-based Avacta Group plc named Paul Fry as a non-executive director of the board effective Feb. 3, 2020. Fry, who is currently chief financial officer of Vectura Group plc, has extensive financial experience across a number of industries including biotech, pharmaceutical and telecommunications. Prior to his current position, he was CFO of Immunocore Limited. Fry has also served as director of Global Finance Operations at Vodafone plc and spent more than 25 years at GlaxoSmithKline), where he held a number of senior roles including head of Global Finance Services and CFO for GSK's Italian pharmaceutical business.

Exscientia – AI drug discovery company Exscientia tapped David Hallet as its chief operating officer and head of drug discovery. Hallett will be responsible for Exscientia’s full drug discovery portfolio. Hallett joins Exscientia with more than 20-years’ experience in drug discovery and alliance management. He will be responsible for delivering all of Exscientia’s AI drug discovery operations including pharma collaborations, joint ventures and pipeline projects. Prior to joining Exscientia, Hallett was executive vice president at Evotec, where he held a number of positions including head of Alliance Management and Discovery Chemistry. Before Evotec, Hallett trained as a medicinal chemist at Merck & Co.

Toxys – Netherlands-based Toxys promoted Paula van Rossum as CBO and Remco Derr as chief operating officer. van Rossum joined Toxys in 2016 as director of Business Development & Sales. Derr joined Toxys in 2014 as lab manager and product specialist.

Dermavant – Dermatology-focused Dermavant Sciences named Chris Chapman as chief commercial officer. Chapman brings extensive commercial expertise in dermatology and over 20 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Prescription Business for Galderma, where he played an instrumental role in the commercialization of a broad portfolio of prescription dermatologics and also helped shape business strategies for the company. Prior to Galderma, Chapman spent 20 years in commercial roles at Pfizer, where he led the U.S. Pharmaceutical Contracting and Pricing Organization. He also previously served as executive director of Managed Markets and Contracting for Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation and as senior principal of the Core Access Group.

Guardant Health -- Kumud Kalia was named the new chief information officer of Guardant Health. Among his responsibilities, he will lead the company’s enterprise applications, information technology, and security teams. Kalia has held technology, operations, and strategy leadership roles within high-tech, energy, telecommunications, and financial services companies. He was most recently chief information and technology officer at Cylance, Inc., and previously served as CIO at Akamai Technologies.

CytoDyn – Vancouver-based CtypoDyn Inc. named Maura Fleming as the Company’s vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Fleming joins CytoDyn with extensive experience in transactional, corporate and commercial law, in addition to experience in governance, securities and compliance. Before joining CytoDyn, Fleming served as counsel for Holland & Hart LLP, where she was responsible for providing legal expertise and contract management services across technology, natural foods and beverages. Prior to Holland & Hart LLP, Fleming served as senior corporate counsel at Shutterfly. Fleming also served as director of legal services at Aerohive Networks, Inc. and held roles at other companies.

Krystal Biotech – Pittsburgh-based Krystal named Jennifer Chien to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. Chien has more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, most recently having served as vice president, head of genetic diseases at Sanofi Genzyme. At Sanofi Genzyme, Chien was responsible for the U.S. commercial strategy and implementation for seven brands and preparation for upcoming launches within rare diseases. During her tenure at Sanofi Genzyme, she also held global leadership roles as VP, head of global nephrological diseases, senior director global marketing Fabry disease, senior director global market access and international marketing for the cardiovascular business, in addition to leading business development efforts within various therapeutic areas.

Americares -- Percival Barretto-Ko, president of Astellas Pharma U.S., was added to the board of directors of Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization. Barretto-Ko will serve a three-year term. In his current role, Barretto-Ko is responsible for Astellas’ operations across the United States. Barretto-Ko previously served as Astellas’ senior vice president, head of international, where he led its businesses in more than 20 markets outside of the United States. Barretto-Ko also held prior senior leadership positions at Astellas, overseeing corporate strategy, business development and government affairs. Prior to joining Astellas, Barretto-Ko held senior-level positions across various therapeutic areas for the Roche Group in the U.S. and U.K.

FSD Pharma – Larry Kaiser was named a member of the board of directors at FSD Pharma Inc. Kaiser also serves on the company’s scientific advisory board and will continue to serve as chairman of that group. Kaiser is currently the managing director with the Healthcare Industry Group at Alvarez and Marsal. Most recently, Kaiser was the president and CEO of the Temple University Health System.

Poxel – France’s Poxel SA named David E. Moller as its new chief scientific officer. Moller will be responsible for leading scientific-related activities to support the advancement of the company, including scientific innovation and scientific communications at Poxel. Moller joins Poxel from Sigilon Therapeutics, where, as CSO, he led the company’s rare disease and type 1 diabetes efforts. Prior to that, Moller served in senior roles at Eli Lilly over a 12-year period, including vice president of Endocrine and Cardiovascular Research and Clinical Investigation and vice president of Business Development – Emerging Technology and Innovation. Prior to Eli Lilly, Moller served in senior roles over a 10-year period at Merck.