BioSpace Global Roundup, August 1

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB: Over the weekend, Sweden-based NeuroVive announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its candidate drug NeuroSTAT a Fast Track designation. NeuroSTAT is a project for "the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury." The company was pleased with the designation.

“This will strengthen our position in the field and give us an advantage in partnering discussions concerning our planned Phase II efficacy study," said NeuroVive's CEO Erik Kinnman.

NeuroSTAT has been given orphan drug designation by the United States and Europe.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals: China-based CANbridge Pharmaceuticals filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for a drug to treat Hunter Syndrome, the company announced on Monday. If approved, the drug, Hunterase (idursulfase beta), would be the first approved treatment for Hunter Syndrome in China.

Hunter Syndrome is a rare disease that causes an enzyme deficiency that can lead to skeletal, tissue and organ complications. Those diagnosed often have shortened life expectancies.

NEC Corporation: Tokyo-based NEC Corporation announced on Monday that the company acquired OncoImmunity AS. OncoImmunity AS is a Norway-based bioinformatics company that develops software solutions in the cancer immunotherapy field.

Both companies share a similar goal of using artificial intelligence to improve and personalize cancer treatments on a case-by-case basis.

"NEC strongly believes that healthcare based on genomics paves the way for individualized medicine. OncoImmunity AS is a recognized player in the neoantigen prediction field, and their compelling systems are expected to form valuable synergies with NEC,” said Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President of NEC Corporation.

Orthocell Limited: Last week, Orthocell, an Australian regenerative medicine company, announced preclinical results from its CelGro® trial.

“We are thrilled with the animal study results, indicating CelGro® facilitates high quality nerve repair,” said Paul Anderson, Orthocell’s managing director. “The results reinforce the initial patient outcomes previously reported from our current human clinical study demonstrating return of sensation and muscle function in affected limbs following CelGro® nerve regeneration treatment.”

Orthocell is currently gathering patient data from the CelGro® trial, and is expected to provide an update in the coming months.

LISCure Biosciences: Late last week, South Korea-based biotech company LISCure Biosciences announced that it has earned $5 million in seed funding. The funds are expected to help the company strengthen some of their research and development capabilities.

One of LISCure's goals is to develop a 'bacteria-mediated immunotherapy' that can be used for treating various diseases and tumors.