Why This Small SoCal Biotech's Pipeline Makes it Flushed for Growth

A small biotech that looks like a big one

Keith Speights (

): If you took a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals' drug pipeline but knew nothing else about the company, you'd probably think it ranked among the largest pharmaceutical companies on the market. Ligand's pipeline includes five late-stage programs, 22 mid-stage programs, and 25 early-stage programs. In addition, the company awaits regulatory approvals for two other drugs. And yet Ligand's market cap is less than $3 billion.