Why This Overlooked Seattle Drugmaker Could be the Best Biotech Buy Right Now



Omeros Corporation stock soared after the company reported surprisingly good results recently, but there's a lot more fuel in the tank to propel it even higher. This small-cap biotech boasts a commercial-stage drug growing by leaps and bounds, as well as a rare-disease candidate that could be worth billions.

With one commercial stage drug heading toward the $1 billion in annual sales threshold and another potential blockbuster in late-stage clinical trials, you might be surprised to learn this company's market cap is a sprightly $875 million at recent prices. Here's how it could be several times that amount in a few short years.