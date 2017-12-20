Why This Little Known Biotech Is Pharma's New Poster Child for Price Gouging

A little known biotech called Strongbridge Biopharma has attracted the attention of a prominent US senator who would like to make the company the latest poster child for price gouging in the pharma world.

Earlier this week the Washington Post published a report which detailed how Strongbridge obtained an old and once cheap drug that had nabbed an FDA approval for a rare disease, and jacked a six-figure price for patients. And Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill says she wants to do something to stop this — and prevent others from following what has become a well worn path.