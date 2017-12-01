Why This Bay Area Heart Software Biotech Could Become Silicon Valley’s Newest Unicorn
Redwood City-based medical software startup HeartFlow is on the hunt for a $150 million Series E round of funding, which would push the company’s private valuation above $1 billion, according to a new regulatory filing first spotted by PitchBook.
The company was founded 10 years ago by a Stanford University professor and the former head of vascular surgery at Stanford University Medical Center and has raised $227 million to date.
HeartFlow makes software that builds a 3D model of your heart’s arteries, based on CT scans.