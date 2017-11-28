Why the Best is Yet to Come for This Tiny Massachusetts Biotech



I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) CEO Mike Clayman about the company's plans for Zilretta, a newly approved medicine treating osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is in the midst of launching Zilretta, and if all goes well, it could eventually displace the use of corticosteroid shots in millions of patients. Is now a good time to buy Flexion Therapeutics shares? Read on to learn more about this company's opportunity.