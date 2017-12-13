Why Pfizer's 2017 Was Mediocre at Best





The S&P 500 index soared 19% in 2017 (so far). The healthcare sector performed even better, with year-to-date gains of close to 21%. Several major drugmakers completed significant acquisitions. Some biopharmaceutical companies enjoyed tremendous revenue and earnings gains this year. But for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), none of this was applicable.

Although 2017 wasn't a horrible year for Pfizer, with the stock gaining more than 11%, it wasn't exactly a great one, either. Here are three key reasons why this was a year to forget for the big pharma company.