Why Pfizer Could and Should Scoop Up Celgene in 2018



You might think it's a crazy idea. Maybe it is a crazy idea. But sometimes crazy ideas are the ones that wind up being the best. So here it is: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) should buy Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in 2018.

Granted, there's a big hurdle with a deal such as this. Celgene's market cap is close to $80 billion. Pfizer's cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) stood at a little under $17 billion as of Oct. 1. The big pharma company already has nearly $44 billion in debt. Buying Celgene would certainly put a strain on Pfizer financially.