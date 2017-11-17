Why Gilead Should Keep an Eye on Juno's New CAR-T Strategy





In August, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) announced the acquisition o f Kite Pharma for $11.9 Billion. The deal generated significant excitement for long suffering Gilead shareholders and initially well received by Wall Street. Unlike most, I had a slightly more skeptical view of this deal. In the articles Kite-Gilead Winners and Losers Part 1 and Part 2, I argued the case that Gilead's acquisition of Kite was a big win for Kite shareholders and one that potentially posed a fair amount of both upside and downside risk for Gilead. (For additional background on the CAR-T space, I suggest that readers refer to Kite-Gilead Winners and Losers Part 2.)