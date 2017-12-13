Why Clinicians and Investors are Doing Cartwheels for bluebird

Investors have seen bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) share price skyrocket following impressive early-stage trial results for bb2121, a multiple myeloma gene therapy that's licensed to Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). The excitement stems from a potential to leverage Celgene's dominant market position in multiple myeloma to turn bb2121 into a multibillion-dollar moneymaker. Here's how bluebird bio will benefit if that happens.

A deal worth making

Celgene's been working with bluebird bio under a research collaboration since 2011, but it reworked its collaboration agreement in 2015 so that it includes bluebird bio's research on gene therapies that target BCMA, a protein commonly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells.