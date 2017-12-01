Why Bristol-Myers' Future is Highly Dependent on These 2 Cancer Drugs





Bristol-Myers' ( BMY ) stock has had an eventful few years. It has largely fluctuated depending on how its key oncology drugs have done in clinical trials, and the company's near- and intermediate-term outlook will primarily depend on two drugs in particular - Opdivo and Empliciti. Take a look at our interactive breakdown of Bristol Myers Squibb's business which shows how Bristol-Myers Squibb is highly dependent on these two oncology drugs.

Our price estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb stands at $54 , which is around 10% below the current market price.