Why Booming Celltrion Started Crashing Last Week

Celltrion, the little-known South Korean biotech company that surged into the ranks of the world’s most-traded stocks at the start of 2018, may finally be coming down to Earth.

After climbing 185 percent over the past year on volume that topped that of Tesla Inc. and Citigroup Inc. at one point this month, Celltrion abruptly reversed course last week. By Monday’s close, it was down 20 percent from a Jan. 15 peak, buffeted by disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and a research report from Deutsche Bank AG that criticized the company’s accounting.