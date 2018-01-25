UK's Dechra Spends $422.1M on Two Dutch Animal Pharmas





(Reuters) - Veterinary firm Dechra said it would buy the Netherlands-based AST Farma and Le Vet for a total of 340 million euros ($422.1 million) in a cash-and-share deal to boost its presence in Europe.



The debt-free, cash-free deal will see Dechra paying about 75 percent in cash and 25 percent in new Dechra shares, subject to a two-year lock-in, Dechra said in a statement.



AST Farma is an animal pharmaceuticals firm that specializes in generic products, while Le Vet focuses on the European markets outside of the Netherlands.