Trump's CDC Director Resigns Over Pharma, Tobacco Investments





Given how far we have come as a country to reducing smoking through education and awareness, helpfully highlighted on the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s amazing that the now former director of the Centers for Disease Control would invest in a tobacco company.

Smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths per year, according to data from the CDC’s own website.

Brenda Fitzgerald has resigned amidst a Politico report that she invested not only in Japan Tobacco but also in Merck, Bayer, and Humana since taking office.