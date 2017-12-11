Top 5 Massachusetts Biotechs That Jumped at Least 250% in 2017
Published: Dec 11, 2017
It's no surprise that the list of 2017's public companies with the biggest stock price gains is once again dominated by health care firms, specifically biotechs. What is a surprise is the number of companies on the list worth several billions of dollars.
One reason for the prevalence of the health care sector on the list — 17 of the 25 — is the sheer number of biotechs in the state. Early-stage biotechs are often in the top several slots of lists of biggest stock gainers (as well as losers) because they are inherently more volatile.