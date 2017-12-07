Top 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2018

During and after his presidential campaign, Donald Trump bashed biopharma over high drug prices and extravagant price hikes. And it wasn’t long ago that biotech stocks would lose billions in market value every time he spoke out on the issue (such as when he said Big Pharma was “getting away with murder” in January).

Those days are pretty much gone. “The things the administration is focusing on to tackle drug prices are actually things that are good for the industry,” says Brad Loncar, an investor who manages a biotech fund focused on cancer immunotherapy drugs.