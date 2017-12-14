This is the Drug That Could Kick Regeneron's Stock Into Gear

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) shares have made little headway since the disappointing launch of Praluent in 2015. Perhaps, the company's latest drug, cemiplimab, can change that. Regeneron and Sanofi reported updated data for cemiplimab in skin cancer earlier today and based on that data, the two companies have begun a rolling application for FDA approval. Will this drug move the needle for these companies?