This Could Hurt Amazon's Foray Into the Drug Industry
Published: Nov 21, 2017
Amazon is hawking dubious health products, including some that have been criticized by regulators and may even be illegal.
Current health offerings, replete with literal “snake oil,”a term that refers to fake medical products, could stymie the online retailer’s reported plans to disrupt the neighborhood pharmacy.
These products include dietary supplements claiming to help with opiate withdrawal and relieve pain, although it’s illegal to market supplements as treatments or cures.