Theranos Avoids Bankruptcy by Snagging a $100M Lifeline





Theranos received a $100 million loan from Fortress Investment Group to avert a possible bankruptcy filing, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Cash has dwindled at the distraught biotechnology company as investigations have gutted what was once one of Silicon Valley's most well-funded startups, according to the WSJ. Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes said in an email to company shareholders the loan is "subject to achieving certain product and operational milestones," the WSJ reported.