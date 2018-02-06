The Most Surprising Biotech Hub No One Really Knows About





At the VentureOhio awards in September, serial entrepreneur Mike Hooven delivered a keynote speech. The 61-year-old wondered aloud: How many of the 500 people gathered in this Hilton ballroom were providing funding back in the ’90s, when he was starting his first medical device company? “Maybe five hands came up,” he says, chuckling.

But now that the biotech scene has started to prove itself, people can’t help raising their hands — and those hands are often clutching fistfuls of cash. According to the 2017 BioEnterprise midyear report: