The Biotech That Has Almost Doubled in 2017 With the Potential to Boom Even More



Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock has almost exactly doubled so far this year. The biotech stands as the undisputed leader in developing drugs for treating cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disease that affects more than 30,000 people in the United States.

Kalydeco (ivacaftor) became Vertex's first CF drug to win U.S. regulatory approval in 2012 for treatment of patients with a specific gene mutation. The company's top-selling drug now, though, is Orkambi, which combined ivacaftor with another drug, lumacaftor. Orkambi is on track to generate sales of around $1.3 billion or more in 2017. Kalydeco will probably contribute close to $800 million in revenue this year.