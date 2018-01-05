Filter News

Teva, Union Reach Deal on HQ Layoffs for Administrative Staff

Published: Jan 05, 2018

Teva Pharmaceuticals reached agreement with Israel’s Histadrut labor federation on Thursday to award preferential severance packages to company administrative staff taking voluntary redundancy, both sides said in a statement.

The move is part of a global restructuring by the world’s largest generic drugmaker in which it plans to cut more than a quarter of its workforce, or some 14,000 jobs.

Under a two-year plan, Teva aims to reduce costs by $3 billion by the end of 2019, from about $16.1 billion in 2017.
