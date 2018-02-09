Teva CEO Says 2018 Will Be a Year of Falling Sales and Profits

Less than two months into the year, Teva Pharmaceuticals’ new chief has already effectively written off a recovery for 2018.

Teva fell as much as 12 percent in Tel Aviv and 10 percent in New York after the company said profit and sales will slump further this year. Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz is tightening belts drastically at the world’s largest generic drugmaker as competition to its top

medicine escalates.