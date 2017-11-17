Takeda CEO Actively Hunts for Deals, Looks to Shed Non-Core Businesses





Japan’s biggest drugmaker is ready to take on more partnerships and deals -- at the right price -- as it seeks to build an identity beyond the pharmacy shelves of its home market.

While Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. still has the scope for acquisitions after the $4.66 billion purchase of U.S. biotech Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January, selling some assets, limiting its debt levels and preserving its credit ratings are also goals, Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber said Thursday in an interview in London.