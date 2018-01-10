Superstar Cher Escalates Feud With Nanthealth's Soon-Shiong





Pop star Cher has filed a new lawsuit against Patrick Soon-Shiong and one of his firms, claiming the billionaire surgeon’s associates lied about her in the course of defending Soon-Shiong from an earlier fraud complaint.

The feud stems from a Florida-based pharmaceutical startup, Altor BioScience, which Cher invested in. According to the complaint, the startup’s management concealed its highly promising cancer and HIV research from shareholders, allowing Soon-Shiong to obtain shares from Cher and other investors at a knockdown price without full disclosure of the company’s status.