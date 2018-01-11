Suitors Weigh Bids for Sanofi's $3B European Generics Biz







MUMBAI: Homegrown Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Torrent Pharma and Intas have expressed preliminary interest in buying the European generics business of Paris-headquartered pharma giant Sanofi as frenzied dealmaking continues in Big Pharma the world over in the new year.



The portfolio of acute, chronic and oncology products could fetch a valuation of $1.5-2 billion, making it among the largest outbound transactions pursued by an Indian drug company, said multiple sources.