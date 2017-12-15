Suitors Line Up for Merck KGaA's $4.7B Consumer Health Biz





LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Perrigo has decided to enter the fray for Merck KGaA's consumer health unit, sources told Reuters, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of a deadline on Friday.

Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada, which are also lining up non-binding offers for the maker of Seven Seas vitamins and Bion nutritional supplements, the sources said on Thursday.

Merck’s financial adviser JPMorgan wants to shortlist bidders for the business before the end of the year, they said.