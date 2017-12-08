Sucampo Exploring Sale on Rumored Takeover Interest

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. biopharmaceutical company with a focus on gastroenterology, is reviewing options including a sale of the business after receiving takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which hasn’t made a decision, may still decide against a sale and instead pursue growth through acquisitions, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The company could be attractive for large drugmakers with an interest in gastroenterology, the people said.