Filter News

Stanford Researchers Discover New CAR-T Target With Early Study Data

Published: Nov 21, 2017

Scientist

A significant proportion of children and young adults with treatment-resistant B-cell leukemia who participated in a small study achieved remission with the help of a new form of gene therapy, according by researchers at the Stanford University, School of Medicine and the National Cancer Institute. .

The therapy is similar to but distinct from CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR T-cell therapy, in which a patient’s T cells are genetically modified to target a molecule called CD19 on the surface of the cancer cells. This therapy was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of some types of blood cancers.

Related links

Back to news