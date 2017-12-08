Spark's Good Week Continues With Signing of Huge Lease Near HQ
Published: Dec 08, 2017
Spark Therapeutics has signed a large lease at One Drexel Plaza in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia where it currently maintains its headquarters.
The company took 107,669 square feet at 3001-3025 Market St., a building that Brandywine Realty Trust is redeveloping as part of its massive Schuylkill Yards development. The lease was signed Nov. 20 and will run for 15 years, according to documents Spark filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.