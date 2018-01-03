Spark's Blindness-Curing Gene Therapy Comes With a $850,000 Price Tag





The first gene therapy in the U.S. now has a price tag: $850,000 for the one-time treatment, or, more specifically, $425,000 per eye for a retinal disorder.

The price is for Spark Therapeutics' Luxturna, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December to treat a rare, inherited retinal disease that can lead to blindness. The Philadelphia-based biotechnology company also revealed Wednesday morning a set of payment and access programs, including tying payments to how well the therapy works and exploring payment by installment.