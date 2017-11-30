Sexual Harassment Scandals Hit Novartis and Pfizer's Korea Units
After hospitals came under fire for senior physicians’ sexual violence against juniors, pharmaceutical companies are following suit. Pfizer Korea on Thursday was in the hot seat for punishing a senior employee for sexual harassment, following Novartis Korea’s sexual scandal a day earlier.
Pfizer’s case was revealed through an anonymity mobile application Blind, where a pharmaceutical industry worker wrote up a posting about a sexual harassment scandal.