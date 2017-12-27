SEC Filing Reveals Array Biopharma Spun Off Heart Drug R&D Into New Subisidiary
Published: Dec 27, 2017
Boulder drug development company Array BioPharma has spun off its research into a treatment for a rare degenerative heart disease into a separate company.
Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRAY), in a filing to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Chistmas Eve, revealed that it had contributed intellectual property, inventory, equipment, clinical trial data and other material about its experimental cardiomyopathy drug to a subsidiary it’s calling Yarra Therapeutics.
The oral drug, known only as Array 797, is being developed to treat “lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy,” which is caused by a specific gene mutation.