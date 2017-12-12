Sanofi Investors Crave for a Large Acquisition, Drug News

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) still needs to convince markets it can deliver on an exciting and sustainable growth path as it contends with fresh difficulties in its vaccines arm and looks set for another gloomy year in diabetes, investors told Reuters.

The French drugmaker holds an “innovation day” on Wednesday to discuss its pipeline of new drugs while it attempts to overcome fallout from a safety row in the Philippines over its dengue vaccine.

Already irked by the lack of a large acquisition since Olivier Brandicourt was appointed as chief executive in 2015, some investors are losing patience that has been stretched for months.